B-Sens rushes back to win in Laval

The Belleville senators won an impressive victory in Laval on Saturday evening.

It’s not how you start, it’s how you end. The B-Sens ended last night’s game with a 5-4 extension to capture the weekend series over the rocket.

Jordan Murray was the overtime hero.

Logan Brown, Josh Norris and Rudolfs Balcers all scored in the last six minutes for the Sens to tie the game to four and force overtime.

Michael Carcone also scored in the first period and picked up an assist.

Alex Formenton collected three assists in the competition. Norris also came in with two helpers, for a total of three points.

Filip Gustavsson was in between the pipes for Belleville and made 18 saves on 22 shots.

View the highlights of Saturday night’s wild victory.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Ck6cbfzeHE [/ embed]

The senators improved this season to 29-14-3-1 and remain four points higher than the Americans of Rochester for first place in the North division of the AHL. The Amerks have two games in their hands.

The B-Sens returns on Tuesday-evening at 7 p.m. in action against the Marlies.

800 AM CJBQ will start the call at 6.50 p.m.

.