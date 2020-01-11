Loading...

The Belleville Senators started their eight-game road trip last night on a winning note in Rochester and beat the division 5-1.

Alex Formenton took care of the attack and scored his first professional hat trick. Vitaly Abramov and Jean-Christophe Beaudin also scored for Belleville.

Formenton says his teammates owe his success.

Rochester fired 36 shots at Filip Gustavsson, who set aside 35 to achieve his 9th win of the season.

Formenton adds that Gustavsson saved the team a few times.

Belleville continues his life on the road Saturday night with a stop in Utica, seeking revenge against the comets at 7 p.m. The B-Sens lost at home Wednesday evening with 3-2 of the comets.

You can catch the action in Utica on Saturday evening at 800 CJBQ from 6.50 p.m.

