B-Sens marks 100th home game with OT victory over Laval

The Belleville Senators marked the 100th home game in franchise history in a memorable way as they came from behind to beat the Laval Rocket 3-2 in the extension and extend their win-streak seven games.

It was the fourth time in the season series that Belleville and Laval had gone overtime or a shootout, with Belleville winning three times.

JC Beaudin, Erik Brannstrom and Alex Formenton scored for Belleville and Filip Gustavsson made 20 saves in the win, while Cayden Primeau made 30 stops on the other side.

Charles Hudon and Riley Barber each scored for the Rocket in the loss.

The rocket was the first to hit when Hubert Labrie was unable to remove the puck from the nearby boards and Jesperi Kotkaniemi, down from NHL Montreal, picked it up and sent it to Hudon, who struck him at 3:46.

Belleville fastened things around 8:30 later when Joseph LaBate got the puck behind the goal and made it for J.C. Beaudin, who buried his fourth goal of the season and the first even strength goal of the year, scored three times.

The B-Sens would take their first lead: 30 then with a two-man lead, when Erik Brannstrom’s half stroke from the point found his way past Cayden Primeau to make it 2-1.

Shots after the first period were 13-9 Belleville.

During the majority of the second and very few shots, no goals were scored, but Laval would even come out with an advantage for two men at 5:47 PM.

They worked the puck low in the Belleville zone, causing Gustavsson to move side by side and Barber ended a play by Kotkaniemi and Hudon at 5:47 PM.

The injury bug also bit back, because Beaudin had to leave the game earlier in the period due to an injury.

He lost a lead and seemed to turn his knee deep into his own end and had to push himself down to the couch with one leg as the game continued.

Senator’s Head Coach Troy Mann said afterwards that Beaudin went to hospitals to take X-rays of a suspected high ankle sprain and would be re-evaluated on Tuesday.

Belleville spent the Laval net and beat the rocket 15-5 in the third period, but Primeau was excellent and helped make the game overtime.

Laval would get three shots early in the extra frame and force Gustavsson to make a trio of excellent stops to keep the game going.

Those saves would make a huge difference, because a few moments later Formenton stepped from blue line to blue line and defeated Primeau between the legs to win the game.

Mann told Quinte News after the game that he felt this was his best game of the week in terms of their puck-free game and dealing with the absence of some major offensive threats.

Gustavsson says he had a good feeling about things after making the big save in overtime.

Belleville is eliminated until next Friday when they organize the Toronto Marlies again.

