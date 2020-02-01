B-Sens holds two points in Laval

Laval – Joey Daccord stole the show in Laval on Friday night while the Belleville Senators held to win 4-3 against the Rocket.

It was the first half of a back-to-back with the rocket in the B-Sens return of the all-star break of the American Hockey League.

Jordan Murray scored the loan first period marker on the power-play of Alex Formenton and Morgan Klimchuk.

In the second frame, rookie sensation Josh Norris scored things off under a minute in with his franchise record tying 23rd goal of the season, a sign that he shares with Jack Rodewald who popped 23 last season. Formenton and Christian Jaros picked up the helpers.

Later in the period, Jaros scored an unguided goal to give Belleville a 3-0 lead.

The rocket cut that lead at the end of the period to make it 3-1 in the third.

In the final frame, Logan Brown scored on the man advantage of Norris and Erik Brannstrom.

Laval scored just a few minutes later to cut the lead in two.

A late blast of shots and a goal from the late third period made things interesting, but Daccord was able to close the door at 4-3 to secure the two points for Belleville.

In general, the Rocket fired 43 shots at Daccord, which set 40 aside, compared to Belleville’s 17 shots the other way.

Sens head coach, Troy Mann says his goalkeeper has stolen the show.

The special teams from B-Sens were also impressive in the profit-killing seven of the nine Rocket power games while taking advantage of two of the five chances with the extra man.

With the two points, the senators remain four points higher on the Utica Comets in the classification of the North Division, albeit with two matches played.

The B-Sens are back in action in Laval on Saturday evening.

Highlights of Friday night's victory.

