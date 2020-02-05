B-Sens has a number of impressive figures

The Belleville Senators started the season with a humble 1-4. The first five games looked like it would be another season without a post-season.

Since then they have gone 29-10-3-1. Here you can see where they are statistically (from February 5, 2020 – 8:00 AM).

Entry: – (2nd in AHL / 1st in North Division) 30-14-3-1 – 64 points

Road Record: 1st – 20-4-2 – 42 points

Goals for: 1st – 177

Victories: 2nd – 30

Power Play goals: Tied 3rd – 41

Short goals / team: Tied 1st – 14

Short goals / player: 2nd – Jordan Szwarz – 4

Most points: Tied 4th – Drake Batherson / Josh Norris – 46 points

Most goals: 2nd – Josh Norris – 24

Most Goals (Rookie): 1st – Josh Norris – 24, 2nd – Alex Formenton – 21

Most points (Rookie): 1st John Norris – 46, 3rd Alex Formenton – 39

(+/-): Tied 4th – Hubert Labrie (+22)

Power Play goals: Tied 3rd – Josh Norris – 9

Power Play Goals (Rookie): Tied 1st Josh Norris – 9

Assists: Tied up 3rd – Drake Batherson – 32

First goal in the game: 1st tied – Josh Norris – 6

Short Handed Assists: 1st tied – Jack Dougherty and Alex Formenton – 3

January goalkeeper: Filip Gustavsson

December 29 player of the week: Vitaly Abramov

Competition presence: Last (31st) – 2,746

The next Belleville home game is Friday night when they welcome the Toronto Marlies. 18.50 at CJBQ for Eastern Overhead Doors and Deerhaven Farm and Garden.

