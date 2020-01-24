B-Sens cap off road trip with battle for AHL North Division lead in Utica

The Belleville Senators have another game on their long road trip tonight and the stakes cannot be higher.

The B-Sens complete their 16-day adventure with another visit to the Utica Comets and the first place in the North Division of the American Hockey League on the line.

Both teams are at the top of the division with 54 points and Belleville controls a game.

Belleville is 2 and 1 against the comets this season, with their last encounter a 3-0 shutout in Utica almost two weeks ago and the two clubs play four more times before the end of the season, including finally coming back to CAA Arena tomorrow night.

Filip Gustavsson is expected to start tonight with a report of 800 CJBQ from 6.50 p.m. for Eastern Overhead Doors and Deerhaven Farm and Garden.

The senators are 5-1-1-0 during the trip.

.