B.C. women’s jail experiences first COVID-19 circumstance

ABBOTSFORD (News 1130) — B.C.’s federal jail for ladies has its first verified situation of COVID-19.

In accordance to the Correctional Provider of Canada, 1 worker at the Fraser Valley Establishment has tested constructive for the virus as of Friday.

“The personnel is self-isolating at property. If employees get examined, they do so in their communities. CSC studies on confirmed staff situations of COVID-19 that are disclosed to us,” claims a spokesperson in an email.

There are no confirmed cases amid prisoners, although 3 have been tested.

Confirmation of this case arrives amid an outbreak at the nearby Mission Establishment, where a single prisoner has died.

On Saturday, Provincial Overall health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry introduced there are now 70 verified situations connected to that prison. Sixty of individuals are among the inmates.

The Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies, which advocates for incarcerated females, claims this circumstance is alarming–especially in light-weight of outbreaks at other federal facilities like that at Quebec’s Joliette Institution exactly where more than 60 for every cent of the prisoner population has examined constructive.

“The case in point that Joliette is so sadly demonstrating is that by the quite character of prisons (absence of hygienic surroundings, impossible to bodily length), once COVID-19 enters into a prison, it is very hard – if not unachievable – to prevent its speedy spread,” claims Government Director Emilie Coyle.

“The Fraser Valley Institution circumstance currently being a staff does not lessen our concern for the ladies inside of who are so vulnerable and at heightened danger.”

The association is advocating for amplified screening, accessibility to suitable health care care, and the release of vulnerable prisoners.

“CAEFS, alongside with lots of other people – which include doctors, legal professionals, other advocacy businesses, and prisoners themselves – have been stating that prisons are hazardous, primarily through a pandemic. We have been speaking out about the hazard of COVID-19 and demanding immediate and swift action in the federal jail method for weeks,” Coyle claims.