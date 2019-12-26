B.C. Woman in months of struggle with ICBC for the correct spelling of her last name

Loading...

A Maple Ridge, B.C. Ms. has spent the past four months going back and forth with ICBC about spelling her last name correctly.

Mandy Kuelz's husband is of German descent. The surname "Külz" is written in his mother tongue, with the umlaut over the letter "U". When translating into English, the punctuation is removed and the letter "E" is inserted after the vowel.

When the family moved from Ontario to BC, Kuelz's new license was "Kulz" – while maintaining German spelling but without punctuation.

Külz received a letter from the German consulate to correct the mistake with ICBC, but even that didn't work.

"You said you couldn't use it," she said.

"I have two children with" Kuelz "here in BC. With me and my husband, and I have" Kulz "."

The problem is that the meaning of the name changes. All other forms of identification, including Elections Canada documents, reflect the correct spelling of their name.

"It seems to me to be an easy solution," said Külz.

"All IDs from a Canadian province, including my passport – everything – have to be moved to a new province, and suddenly someone has to tell me that I have to change my name legally because it shouldn't be spelled the way it should be? "

In an email, ICBC says they understand that some of the rules for legal names on B.C. could find. Driving licenses are frustrating, but they say the rules are in place to protect people from identity fraud.

They also say the case is under review.

Nevertheless, Külz goes back and forth with the company. She is confident that someone understands that it is more than just a name.

"They change my identity and they share my family," she said.

“Children suddenly have a different name than their parents. It just doesn't match. "

