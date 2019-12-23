B.C. The woman, who was pulled from the hospital by a delivery van, starts rehabilitation on time for Christmas

Loading...

More than two months after a Vancouver woman was hit by a van and moved up to seven blocks to downtown Eastside, she was released from the hospital to a rehabilitation center, her family and friends confirm.

More remarkably, friends say Desiree Evancio started running after telling the family they might never run again.

"She is really fine," Evancio's roommate Katarina Radovic told Global News Sunday. "She has come a long, long way. Even in the past two weeks, her progress has been so significant."

Radovic confirmed that Evancio was released from Vancouver General Hospital on Thursday and is now in the GF Strong Rehabilitation Center.

The devastating incident on October 12 left the 25-year-old with life-changing injuries, including traumatic facial damage.

She also spent almost a month in and out of consciousness and finally woke up completely in mid-November.

Since then she has had multiple operations on her legs and face, including skin grafts and reconstructions. Procedures have recently been performed to reconstruct Evancio's upper and lower lip, which, according to her sister Ashley Danh, has been very successful.

Danh said while Evancio still has a tracheostomy tube in her throat before further surgery, her sister is now talking a lot more than before when she communicated through written messages.

In early December, Danh said Evancio had started physiotherapy on her knees. A pin was inserted into her right knee to heal after it was found not to be performing well, and her right leg is now in a brace.

Radovic, who last saw Evancio Friday, says that her friend is now "on her own" even though she needs help from time to time.

"She is a very ambitious girl," she said. "I think she wants to do a lot more alone."

Evancio could also have been able to move her left arm again, Radovic said after Danh had previously been told by doctors that he would be permanently at a 90 degree angle.

"I think the mind is a really powerful thing and that has got it where it is."

Fundraising continues

While a GoFundMe site has now raised over $ 250,000, further fundraisers are continuing in Vancouver to help Evancio and her family.

Friends gathered at a benefit concert in the Railway Club on Sunday to keep the momentum going until 2020.

"We want to celebrate more today about moving out of the hospital and we also want to thank Vancouver," said friend Alexandra McCaffrey.

"We would like to thank everyone who gathered around them this year and who is so generous and generous."

McCaffrey and Radovic say that there is much more ahead of us in Evancio's recovery. The family met with a prosthetic last month to discuss replacements for Evancio's nose and eye, while their teeth and other parts of their faces also need work.

But Evancio already feels good enough to venture into the public eye and show up at the Shark’s Club, where she worked for her 25th birthday on December 12, exactly two months after the accident.

“She felt very comfortable there. It was incredible, ”said Radovic.

"We thought," Wow, you're so brave. "It is really an inspiration."

Vancouver police say Evancio went between the van and the cargo trailer when it stopped in traffic.

The driver, who has since been identified as a member of the US punk band Off With Their Heads, only noticed, according to police, that Evancio was stuck under the vehicle when he parked.

A "level of alcohol impairment" has been identified, but the police are still working to determine if this matters.

It is still unclear what Evancio was doing at East Hastings Street at the time of the collision. Danh said Evancio went to Playland with friends earlier in the evening.

As Evancio's recovery continues, her friends and family are much more optimistic than weeks ago – but they say Evancio is feeling the same optimism.

"In her eyes, it seems like she has a lot to celebrate," said McCaffrey.

"She is happy that everyone supports her, she feels encouraged. All these fundraisers radiate a lot of good energy to hold on to and she is happy to live."

– With files from Grace Ke

