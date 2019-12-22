B.C. The labor minister is now involved in the strike talks in the island, but the liberals say more is needed

Loading...

B.C. Secretary of Labor Harry Bains has asked mediators to end the six-month forest strike on Vancouver Island to report to him. This is the first sign of government intervention in the labor dispute.

But the opposition B.C. The Liberals say that the NDP government must do much more to provide relief to families who go bankrupt before Christmas and need to be repossessed.

Bains met with heads of Western Forest Products (WFP) and United Steelworkers (USW) late last week after Tuesday's resumed talks collapsed.

On Friday, the minister sent a follow-up letter to WFP President and CEO Don Demens and USW President Brian Butler outlining the next steps in the process.

"I asked mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers to call you both back to mediation as soon as possible during the holiday season and to stay at the table until an agreement is reached," Bains wrote.

"Mediators Ready and Rogers will keep me updated on your progress."

Minister Letter WFP Strike by Sean Boynton on Scribd

According to Bains, no details of the proposals are published at the negotiating table to "allow everyone to focus on negotiating".

"I am confident that the mediators can help you both reach an agreement," he concluded.

Global News asked both Demens and Butler to comment, but heard nothing about it.

Bains' letter arrives shortly after he has clarified in another letter to Port McNeill's Mayor Gaby Wickstrom that he still believes that negotiations can be reached despite multiple glitches.

Wickstrom himself didn't seem to see much hope in the letter, but admitted on social media that "nothing would make me happy if I could say I'm wrong."

The letter says:

"Mediators Ready & Rogers will keep me updated on your progress." I may get cynical because I don't read it as closely as the word report. Still, I wouldn't be happy to say that I was wrong. #bcpoli https://t.co/o0JC0niSRA

– Gaby Wickstrom (@GabyWickstrom) December 22, 2019

B.C. Liberal MLA and forest critic John Rustad said Bains didn't use everything to force both sides to come to an agreement.

"I am not sure if this will be enough to push these negotiations forward," he said on Sunday.

"Where the impact becomes unreasonable and causes this kind of devastation, it is up to the government to be that voice of reason and find a way to solve it." Unfortunately, this government ignored this and the damage is enormous at this time. "

1:58

B.C. Mayors call on Ottawa to help forestry

B.C. Mayors call on Ottawa to help forestry

According to Rustad, Bains should "quickly" turn on an industrial commission that can find solutions to finally overcome the impasse.

Excluding these recommendations, he said legislation similar to that of the then liberal government to end the 2001 Metro Vancouver transit strike was appropriate.

Although the legislature was off until February, Rustad said Bains could still appoint the commission if he thought it was necessary. Rustad argues that this moment has come.

"I fully believe in the collective bargaining process, but the challenge is that the union speaks for the union and the company speaks for the company," he said.

"Who speaks for those affected? The government has to step in here. "

Around 3,000 unionized entrepreneurs and workers have almost six months off due to the dispute.

The union has accused the company of not considering "fatigue-related" shift shifts or severance payments for permanent partial closings for members who work for contractors.

1:53

B.C. to revise the way the forest sector is managed

B.C. to revise the way the forest sector is managed

Volunteers are stuffing Christmas baskets for the families affected by the strike, some of whom have had their equipment returned due to late payments.

At meetings with forest entrepreneurs on Thursday, Forest Secretary Doug Donaldson promised short-term financial packages for families and others facing bankruptcy, which will be approved in January.

But Rustad said more is needed.

“So many others are affected, be it directly with forest workers or indirectly outside the industry. People go to food banks and need help right away.

"I just can't understand why the government doesn't come on the table and help these families and these people."

