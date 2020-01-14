B.C. Prime Minister admits that driving in Vancouver is delayed, but insists that the wait will be worth it

VICTORIA (NEWS 1130) – With the 2019 deadline for long-distance driving, the B.C. Premier says the timing is not ideal, but insists that it should be.

Of the few dozens of applications to be used, only one has been approved so far, but Prime Minister John Horgan says it is coming soon.

“The better course of action is to get it done right, not to get it done quickly,” says Horgan.

He says that some important details that are needed are: “ensuring that we protect the traveling public, ensuring that the employees hired for this are not only trained but also safe and receive a fair wage.”

Horgan adds that, a year from now, long after the rides are in place, nobody will ask what took so long.

While the Passenger Transport Board assesses applications, Horgan says the government has done what nudging is appropriate for an independent agency.

“In my opinion, we have done everything to make this as transparent as possible for the existing industry and also for the traveling public.”

The province initially promised to share journeys through the holidays, but a change in the approval process penetrated that 2020 deadline.

The only company approved so far, called Green Coast Ventures, can operate in Squamish and Whistler.