B.C. police watchdog investigates deadly shooting in the Shuswap: RCMP

Loading...

SALMON ARM, B.C. – The RCMP says the British Columbia police watchdog is investigating a police shooting that resulted in the death of a man in the Shuswap region.

They say that Mounties received a complaint in Salmon Arm around 6:40 PM. Tuesday that someone had severely damaged a home in a house in Tappen, about 90 kilometers east of Kamloops.

Officers located a male suspect in a neighboring residence, set up an containment perimeter, and called the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team after an arrest attempt was canceled due to the risk level.

Police say officers used a chemical in an attempt to force the suspect to leave the home, which he did.

They say the man was shot dead in an interaction with a police officer when he tried to flee the area.

No one else was injured during the incident and the Independent Investigations Office is investigating.

The citizen-led agency investigates deaths or incidents of serious damage that may have been caused by the action of a police officer in the province.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 8, 2020.