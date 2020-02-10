B.C. Mayor says forestry strike left some on the verge of bankruptcy if deal reached paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Wickstrom said people were dependent on food banks and help from volunteer groups who donated supplies to families.

“It has been very difficult for us,” she said. “Companies have lost 40 to 50 percent of their income. People just weren’t shopping. They did nothing. In my opinion, this month was really the do-or-die month. “

Port McNeill has 2,400 inhabitants and is located more than 450 kilometers north of Victoria.

A statement from the company said the deal still needs to be ratified, but the trade union negotiating committee recommends acceptance.

“We have reached a fair and equitable agreement that balances the needs of our employees and our company,” said Don Demens, the president and chief executive officer of the company, in the statement. “This was a particularly challenging time and I am pleased that we have been able to reach agreement through the efforts of all involved.”

Two brokers initially left the negotiations earlier this month when the union and the company said they were too far apart to make an arrangement. The B.C. government re-appointed the two last week as special mediators, giving them additional powers under labor law to close a deal.

Brian Butler, president of Steelworkers Local 1-1937, praised the strength of the union members during the lengthy dispute.

“I am pleased to report that the provisional agreement contains no concessions, which was an important mandate from our members,” said Butler, who added details of the agreement before voting.

Wickstrom said the strike highlighted Port McNeill’s dependence on the forest industry and the need to bring new opportunities to the city.

“We have to diversify our economy,” she said.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 10, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX: WEF)

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press