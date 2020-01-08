B.C. Lion's head coach Rick Campbell unveils his 2020 coaching staff paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

By Canadian Press

January 8, 2020

VANCOUVER – B.C. Lions head coach Rick Campbell has arranged a staff for 2020.

Campbell, who rented the Lions in December to replace the departed DeVone Claybrooks, revealed his staff for the coming season. Claybrooks was fired after just one season as head coach of B.C. after putting together a 5-13 record in 2019.

Campbell, who will also serve as the defensive coordinator for B.C., hired Jordan Maksymic as the club’s offensive coordinator. He held the same position with Edmonton last season and is reunited with Lions quarterback Mike Reilly, who was the outstanding CFL player in 2017 while he was with the Eskimos.

Completion of Campbell’s offensive staff will be receiver coach Jason Tucker, a former CFL all-star on the spot, back coach Beau Walker, offensive line coach Kelly Bates and offensive assistant Danny O’Brien. Walker spent the last four seasons with Campbell in Ottawa, while Bates, a former Lions player and assistant, enters his first full season as an offensive line coach after last August’s position.