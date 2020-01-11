VANCOUVER – British Columbia Human Rights Commissioner calls on Canada to stop building a controversial natural gas pipeline until the affected indigenous groups agree to the construction.

Kasari Govender says she believes that Canada is not fulfilling its obligations as a signatory to the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

Coastal GasLink is building a pipeline from northeast BC to the LNG Canada export terminal in Kitimat on the coast and has signed agreements with all 20 elected First Nation councils along the planned 670 kilometer route, but heirs say the project has no permission.

The company says the project has been approved today, allowed and under construction by more than 1,000 employees, including many indigenous people from all over the north.

In a series of tweets, Govender also calls on the Canadian government to ban the use of deadly weapons and to ensure that no violence will be used against indigenous demonstrators.

Neither the federal government nor the RCMP responded immediately to requests for comments.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 11, 2019.

The Canadian press