SMITHERS, B.C. – A spokeswoman for the Unist’ot’en ​​Healing Center says that the Hereditary Chiefs of Laws have given a one-time natural gas company access to a construction site so that it can be prepared for the winter.

Karla Tait says Coastal GasLink has six to eight hours for a work team to hibernate their staff accommodation and equipment at location 9A to prevent damage to assets and the environment.

Wet’suwet’s First Nation issued an eviction notice to Coastal GasLink on January 5 for an area on their traditional territory near Houston, B.C.

Tait says that the access is monitored by a hereditary supervisor of Wet’suwet, an external contractor and a media recorder to check whether it is in accordance with the access conditions.

Coastal GasLink spokeswoman Suzanne Wilton says that the crew is present and that maintenance work is expected to take several hours.

The company has provincial approval to build a 670-kilometer pipeline from northeastern British Columbia to the $ 40 billion export terminal of LNG Canada in Kitimat, but the leaders say they won’t allow anyone in the traditional territory of the First Nation Without their permission.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 12, 2020.

The Canadian press