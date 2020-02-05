B.C. few of thousands stuck on cruise ship in Japan because of viruses

YOKOHAMA, Japan (NEWS 1130) – A B.C. couple is one of 3,700 people trapped on a cruise ship locked up in Japan after several people on board had tested positive for the Wuhan corona virus.

The daughter of the husband and wife, who has been asked to be called Jennifer alone for fear of retribution, said her parents are cheerful despite the fact that they will be locked up in their room for the next two weeks.

She told NEWS 1130 that the cruise left Yokohama on January 20 before stopping in Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Okinawa, Japan, and would return to his departure point on Tuesday.

According to Jennifer’s parents, passengers and crew members began receiving preliminary tests for the virus after a man felt sick at one of the stops.

“They finally arrived at the port (in Yokohama) about 12 hours ahead of schedule because they wanted to start all medical checks,” she explained.

Her parents and the thousands of other people aboard the Diamond Princess have apparently been told that they must push their flights back home for at least 14 days – the minimum length of quarantine imposed by Japan.

The Japanese Coast Guard patrol boat, left, is being taken along the Diamond Princess cruise ship to take coronavirus-tested passengers to Yokohama hospitals, south of Tokyo, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Japan said Wednesday that 10 people on the cruise ship were positive tested for the new virus and taken to hospitals. Health Minister Nobukatsu Kato said that all 3,700 people and passengers on the ship will be quarantined for up to 14 days under Japanese law. (Hiroko Harima / Kyodo News via AP)

But even that is not yet certain.

“According to my father, because quarantine is at least 14 days, they don’t even know if they will be free after 14 days,” Jennifer said. “They will regularly check for other people’s symptoms in the coming weeks, and it could even be extended from there.”

For the time being, people are limited to their room on the ship and supplies – including food – are sent in.

“I don’t know if it’s just an act, so we don’t worry, but they seem to be fine,” Jennifer said of her parents, adding that she was told the ship is being disinfected.

Although her parents apparently are doing well, Jennifer said the whole situation distracts her and her relatives to say the least.

“I spend a lot of time on my computer during work, so I find that I have to google a lot,” she said.

However, the concern is for the well-being of her parents. Jennifer noticed that her mother and father were taking medication and they had only taken so much with them for their journey. Although she has been told that a doctor is on board the ship to help in situations like this, it is something she is thinking about.

Another issue that keeps Jennifer busy is the fact that the family had to celebrate a milestone next week.

“My mother is 64, my father will be 65 next week and we would have a birthday party for him, but now he is going into quarantine on the ship,” she explained, feeling humor in the situation, despite being a little sad.

She hopes that her parents, whom she said have shown no symptoms of illness, leave their room sooner than later.

Ten people on board the Diamond Princess have since been taken off the ship after a positive test for the new corona virus. There are 251 Canadians on board, but none of them has been infected so far.

Medical workers in protective suits lead a passenger who has been tested positive for a new corona virus from the Diamond Princess cruise ship at Yokohama Port in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Japan said Wednesday that 10 people on the cruise ship tested positive for the new virus and were taken to hospitals. Health Minister Nobukatsu Kato said that all 3,700 people and passengers on the ship will be quarantined for up to 14 days under Japanese law. (Hiroko Harima / Kyodo News via AP)

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that Canada has involved the Japanese government to see what support can be offered to those on the cruise ship.

“We are currently trying to get more information about the situation, but we are very involved,” he told reporters. “We want to reassure families on the cruise ship that we are alert and busy with their problem and try to work with families at home to reassure them.”

The new virus has killed more than 500 people, almost all in China, and infected thousands in that country and a dozen other nations.