B.C. College of Chiropractors warns of misleading pregnant women

Loading...

By Canadian Press staff

Published on December 25, 2019 at 1:10 p.m.

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

The Chiropractic Authority in British Columbia is taking action against all members who make misleading claims about chiropractic care related to childbirth.

The College of Chiropractors of B.C. announced changes to its professional behavior manual and claims guidance on Tuesday, and said it was concerned that some chiropractors claimed that their care had the ability to promote easier birth.

The college notes that the claims that the possibility of turning a buttock baby in the womb are not well supported by evidence and are therefore misleading the public.

In particular, the changes establish a clear definition for the Webster technique, a pelvic area treatment that is often promoted to facilitate childbirth.

CONTINUE READING:

Surrey chiropractor ordered to pay almost $ 20,000 for ICBC fraud



The college says chiropractors should not imply that the technique has the ability to affect fetal positioning, and the use of terms such as occlusion, fetal positioning, intrauterine, and in-utero restrictions is not allowed.

The story continues under the advertisement

It also means that chiropractors should not explain to patients that chiropractic has a positive impact on hormone function or postpartum depression.

The college says it will investigate any statements or marketing materials such as websites and social media accounts that violate its guidelines after January 30, 2020.

4:00

Ask an expert: Winter back care

Ask an expert: Winter back care

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR