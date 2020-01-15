This year marks five years since the death of B.B. King, but the thrill of King’s music will last for two ambitious nights: February 16 and 17, 2020, at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York.

The Thrill Is Gone: A Tribute to BB King will be an all-star concert with Anthony Hamilton, Bob Margolin, Bobby Rush, Buddy Guy, David Hidalgo, Derek Trucks, Ivan Neville, Jamey Johnson, Jimmie Vaughan, John Scofield, Kenny Wayne Shepherd , Little Steven, Robert Cray, Robert Randolph, Shemekia Copeland, Southside Johnny, Steve Cropper, Susan Tedeschi, Tony TC Coleman, Warren Haynes and William Bell. Drummer-producer Steve Jordan will be the music director.

“When B.B. King played it was just the cold, hard truth,” Derek Trucks told Rolling Stone in a tribute in 2015. “Like hearing Martin Luther King speak. You just needed a word, a note with B.B. No one has that. “

Tickets for the two-night event go on sale Friday (fans can buy tickets for one or two days.) Part of the proceeds will go to the Seva Foundation, a charity focused on preventing blindness, co-founded by Wavy Gravy (according to the Gravy website, King actually gave Wavy Gravy his nickname at the Texas International Pop Festival in 1969).

The Tribute to the King event is produced by Keith Wortman of Blackbird Presents, a concert and film production company that has previously held events in honor of Gregg Allman, Johnny Cash, the group and more. Wortman is organizing the event in partnership with the B.B. King Estate and Peter Shapiro, owner of the Capitol Theater. Scooter Weintraub will also produce with Tony TC Coleman, longtime drummer for B.B. King.

“I was blessed,” King said to Brian Hiatt of Rolling Stone in 2008. “People have been nice to me. It’s like someone sees you playing some kind of sport and how they usually do it. coach at the end – they took it and prepared it. That’s how I feel today at my age. I feel like all the people who worked with me, they grab me and put me on their shoulders. Sometimes I get very emotional. You feel like you want to cry because to be treated so well, what can you say but thank God. Thank you to the people who do. “