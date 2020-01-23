Water parks fans may have something to expect today. Singer Awsten knight took social media this afternoon with a wild proposition. Knight said that if his tweet received a number of retweets, he would drop a new Waterparks album.

Well, the Waterparks twitter responded and increased the number. Now a back-in-suit follows that even involved All the time down singer Alex Gaskarth.

Awsten Knight of Waterparks went to Twitter just an hour ago with a bold claim.

20 000 RTS I DEPOSIT A NEW ALBUM OF WATERPARKS TODAY LESS THAN 20 000 RTS I DO NOT DEPOSIT A NEW ALBUM OF WATERPARKS TODAY

– DANNY FANDOM (@awsten) January 22, 2020

It’s crazy because the new Waterparks album FANDOM only dropped a few months ago in October 2019. Well, the comrades in the Knight group Otto wood and Geoff Wigington must have felt a little wary of Austen’s claim because the official Waterparks account responded and increased the number of retweets to 200,000.

200,000 *

– WATERPARKS (@waterparks) January 22, 2020

From there, Knight kept up his request and told the Waterparks account to stop. Waterparks responded by trying to minimize what would be published.

IT ALREADY TWO OK, STOP IT ISN’T FUNNY U KNOW ITS JUST GONNA BE B SIDES AND SHIT

– WATERPARKS (@waterparks) January 22, 2020

Well, Knight didn’t like it and told them to shut it down.

READ ON MY LIPS

CLOSE RHE FUCK

– DANNY FANDOM (@awsten) January 22, 2020

Gaskarth then entered the fray, calling Knight “a little rascal.”

u lil rascal.

– Alex Gaskarth (@AlexGaskarth) January 22, 2020

I’m a little crappy raccoon boy, put me in the trash

– DANNY FANDOM (@awsten) January 22, 2020

Fans are obviously surprised and assume Knight is kidding.

HOW DO WE KNOW YOU ARE NOT PLAYING

– lana ↯ (@gloomboihours) January 22, 2020

Awsten Knight then makes it clear that he was joking, but he can’t really go back now.

I was joking, but if it was somewhat managed, this identification would follow LOL, but I’m not worried, there is no way 20,000

– DANNY FANDOM (@awsten) January 22, 2020

Well, if you browse social media and do nothing, head out and give this post a quick retweet while you’re at it. Currently the message is 5,500 retweets. It still has a long way to go before reaching 20,000 people, but it also only lasts about an hour.

More water parks

Last month, Waterparks released a new remix of “Dream Boy” from their album FANDOM. The band of the group received an EDM retouching courtesy of the producer and DJ JVNA.

The group praised the remix on their social media accounts earlier today, saying, “DREAM BOY REMIX BY @JVNA IS AVAILABLE NOW, I LOVE REMIXES SO MUCH. I WANT MORE.”

DREAM BOY REMIX BY @JVNA IS AVAILABLE NOW, I LIKE REMIXES SO MUCH. I WANT MORE.

FLOW: https://t.co/FsCpP7tcXL pic.twitter.com/QASr2L3uAA

– WATERPARKS (@waterparks) December 4, 2019

VNA also shared its hype for the new remix by saying, “YES, I’m putting on a new song today to surprise Merry Christmas”

YEA I MUT OUT A NEW SONG TODAY SURPRISE MERRY EARLY CHRISTMAS💜💚 remix for @waterparks: https: //t.co/3qywlLdv33 pic.twitter.com/LZgA4U3Ddk

– Jana l JVNA (@JVNA) December 4, 2019

You can check out the Dream Boy EDM remix in the player below.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pQYl76dQ-U (/ integrated)

Do you think Knight will have to release a new Waterparks album? Make it sound below!

