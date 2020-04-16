AWS Upgrades Snowball Edge Devices with Updated Hardware, New Services

Amazon Web Services on Thursday announced updates to its “Snow” family of computer and data transfer devices, including updated hardware and some new services. In addition to the updated Snowball Edge devices, AWS is introducing a new snowball management platform, new identity management capabilities, and access automation and support for tasks.

As processing moves from the cloud to the devices, cutting edge computing capabilities have become an increasingly important selling point for cloud providers. AWS has expanded its offerings in this area for several years and at the end of last year announced a collaboration with Verizon to bring 5G to the leading edge computing. The company launched the Snowball Edge in 2016 for local brewing in a variety of physical environments.

With the update on Thursday, Snowball Edge devices offer 25 percent faster data transfer speeds, more than twice the processing power, more memory, more vCPUs and support 100Gb networks.

The new Snowballl Edge storage optimized devices have 40 vCPUs and 80 Gb of memory, up to 24 and 48 respectively. The processor now operates at 3.2 GHz, allowing users to launch more powerful EC2 instances. In addition to the 80 Tb of storage for data processing and data transfer workloads, there is now 1 Tb of SATA SSD storage accessible for EC2 instances launched on the device. Users can group up to 12 devices optimized for storage together to create a single S3-compliant bucket that can store almost 1 petabyte of data.

AWS is also releasing the AWS OpsHub for Snow. It offers a simple graphical user interface for Snowball Edge device management. Previously, AWS clients used command-line management in Snowballs. With OpsHub, users can unlock and configure devices. They can use drag-and-drop operations to copy data, launch applications, monitor device metrics and automate routine operations.

Once downloaded and installed on a Windows or Mac, OpsHub can work without an internet connection, which can be useful for offline or offline modes or in high security environments.

AWS will then provide AAMS Identity and Access Management (IAM) support for all devices ordered on or after Thursday. User-based IAM policies can help clients control access to services and resources running on Snowball Edge devices.

Lastly, customers can now use AWS Systems Manager to automate common maintenance and deployment tasks on instances and other resources on Snowball Edge devices.