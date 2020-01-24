AWS, Microsoft, Cisco. For $ 39 you get certification training in the most popular IT systems

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

If you want to get a job in IT, go where the jobs are. This means that in particular you need to improve your learning performance in areas where employers are looking – and in some cases desperately looking for qualified candidates.

The complete 2020 IT certification exam preparation mega bundle ($ 39, more than 90 percent off) is a one-stop collection of courses that can help you become familiar and then become an expert in some of the most popular systems and environments of technical industry.

The collection consists of nine courses packed with more than 1,000 lessons and more than 100 hours of instruction aimed at preparing you to become certified for working with key networks, security and cloud-based systems that are routinely used by both company heavyweights and by mother and pop companies.

CompTIA Security + (SY0-501): Full course: Learn the basics of computer security while gaining experience in configuring, managing, and solving problems with the most popular wired and wireless networks. It is all designed to help you pass the CompTIA Security + exam, one of the most recognized IT security designations in the world.

AWS Certified Solutions Architect: Associate Certification 2020: Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s largest cloud computing platform, so this course focuses on all the best practices for the care and feeding of a system using AWS. With the training you are ready to pass the AWS certification exam at associate level and get started as an AWS certified engineer.

AZ-103: The Ultimate Microsoft Azure Administrator Certification Exam Prep, AZ-300: The Ultimate Azure Architecture Technologies Certification Exam Prep, AZ-203: Development of solutions for Microsoft Azure Exam Prep and AZ-301: Azure Architect Design Exam Prep (formerly AZ -101): AWS can lead the cloud market, but Microsoft Azure charges quickly. This four-course subgroup includes everything you need to know about designing solutions for the Azure platform, all focused on obtaining four certifications en route to a six-digit job as a certified Azure architect.

C.isco New CCNA R / S (200-125): the complete course, NEW Cisco CCNA IPv4 course and Cisco New CCNA CCENT / ICND1 (100-105): the complete course: Cisco network systems and routing and switching hardware are how the company communicates in 2020, so these three courses teach you and actually work on Cisco approved methods for network configurations and connections, IP addresses, subnets, VLSM, Ethernet LANs and more.

Each course in this package is for sale for $ 200, but in total you can collect all of these essential certification training for just $ 39, saving hundreds of dollars.

