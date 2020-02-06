AWS is planning investments of millions of dollars in Brazil

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has committed to invest 1 billion reais ($ 233 million) in the expansion of its infrastructure in the Brazilian state of São Paulo.

The investment, which will be made over the next two years, was announced by the governor of São Paulo João Doria, following a meeting with Shannon Kellogg, director of public policy at AWS and other business leaders including the country manager for Brazil, Cleber Morais.

“With this important investment from AWS, Amazon’s cloud computing company, we will also generate more jobs, technology and opportunities for startups, putting the state of São Paulo on the world map,” Doria said.

Apart from this generic official statement, no additional information was disclosed about the cloud computing giant’s expansion plans. AWS established its first data center in Sao Paulo in 2012.

A few years later, the company announced that it would use the cost awareness of the customer, driven by economic instability, to grow its operations in Brazil and increase its influence in the local technology community.

Cloud computing and artificial intelligence will be the main focus when it comes to technology investments in Brazil in 2020, according to a study published last month by technology company CI&T.

However, immunity related to cloud security is a challenge because companies in Brazil cannot keep up with the industry’s progress, according to a separate study by Symantec. Another challenge mentioned by the vast majority of study participants is the lack of visibility of cloud workloads.