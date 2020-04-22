AWS Google Cloud entities generally available, Microsoft Azure in preview

Google Cloud said its Anthos platform for multi-cloud workload management is now generally available to Amazon Web Services with plans to add Microsoft Azure by the end of 2020.

Anthos is a hybrid, multi-cloud platform that aims to provide a management plan across multiple workloads. For Google Cloud, Anthos is a differentiator that can bring more business workloads as it competes with AWS and Azure.

Google Cloud’s chief Thomas Kurian has treated Anthos as a digital transformation engine that can be used in a variety of industries. Anthos managed service is billed as a way to modernize enterprise applications. If Google Cloud is successful with Anthos and manages multiple clouds, the provider may have higher level conversations with clients about machine learning and services like BigQuery.

Jennifer Lin, vice president of product management at Google Cloud, said that Anthos support for AWS has been piloted by a large number of clients using the cloud provider and on-premise infrastructure. Microsoft Azure support is in Anthos preview. Microsoft Hybrid 2.0 Strategy explained: Azure Arc, Azure Stack Hub, Azure Stack Edge

Too: What makes the Google Cloud platform unique compared to Azure and Amazon

“Some of our clients were working through various clouds,” Lin said. “We chose AWS first because of the demand in the market, but Azure is in a close and close preview. We have been testing with many multi-vertical companies. There is no want to be locked out.”

Designated clients for Anthos multi-cloud support include KeyBank, which was a design partner, and Plaid, an analytics company. Anthos started moving local applications to Google Cloud from platforms such as VMware’s vSphere, but companies mix cloud providers. Sellers like Cisco and NetApp also have Anthos-ready service.

Lin said interest in Anthos revolves around the blockade. Anthos, using tools like Kubernetes for abstract infrastructure and workloads, Anthos provides companies with the ability to manage multiple workloads with central policies. “We are getting a lot of response from regulated business customers,” Lin said.

The Anthos update includes Config Management, which allows businesses to manage policies for virtual machines in the Google Cloud such as containers. Anthos Service Mesh will support applications running on virtual machines in the coming months.

Lin said Anthos will also be more capable in both cloud and cloud environments as it releases without third-party hypervisor. Anthos on bare metal is previewing and can be used in state-of-the-art computer deployments to maintain consistency with data centers and public clouds. Anthos will also have migration tools to upgrade applications.