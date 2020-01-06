Loading...

Amid the usual combination of robots, smart home tools and traditional electronics at CES 2020, the connected car is central.

The announcements linked to connected, electric and autonomous vehicles are piling up. What is surprising about the CES 2020 parade of transport-related announcements is that there are many real-world integration deals in progress.

Exhibit A would be BlackBerry QNX and its partnership with Amazon Web Services. BlackBerry said its QNX unit together with AWS will demonstrate a connected vehicle platform. The idea is that QNX, a real-time operating system that dominates cars, will connect to AWS ‘Internet of Things services.

AWS has played for autonomous vehicles and connected services and combines this kind with Verizon to expand 5G connectivity and edge computing to deliver low latency data services.

BlackBerry QNX and AWS focus on OEMs in the automotive industry to provide services, personalization, health monitoring and advanced driving assistance (ADAS) to vehicles. AWS will feed the cloud and edge computing part of the QNX platform, which is already embedded in various on-board systems.

Although these deals and partnerships do not have the wow factor of land and air drones that can work, robots and folding devices, they do indeed constitute real business, transport and logistics applications. In that context, it is not surprising that Elaine Chao, US Secretary of Transport and Ola Källenius, head of Mercedes Benz Cars, will deliver CES 2020 keynotes.

Must read:

Guide for autonomous vehicles: what company managers need to know

Research: industries opt for a wait-and-see attitude towards autonomous transport

Free PDF download: autonomous vehicles in the company

The top 3 companies in autonomous vehicles and self-driving cars

Ethical and legal guardrails help prevent an AV nightmare

Other car items to note at CES 2020, which has essentially become a car show to some extent: