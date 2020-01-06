Awkwafina's speech on the Golden Globes video of 2020

Loading...

Congratulations to Awkwafina, who won an honor in the Golden Globes on Sunday evening. The 31-year-old actress received the prize for best actress in a film, musical or comedy, for her role in Goodbye. It was a historic achievement when she became the first Asian-American actress to win in that category. Awkwafina took the stage to accept the trophy and gave a few sweet shoutouts to her loved ones. “I want to dedicate this to my father, Wally. I told you I’d get a job, Dad,” she joked. “And to my grandmother, my best friend, the woman who raised me, and to my mother, Tia, whom I always hope to look from above, and I hope she looks now.”

Goodbye revolves around the character of Awkwafina, Billi Wang, who visits her dying grandmother, Nai Nai (Zhao Shuzhen) in China. Nai Nai is not familiar with the diagnosis of lung cancer and has only a short time to live. The theme of love and family relationships certainly struck Awkwafina. View her sincere acceptance speech ahead!