The morning after Awkwafina and the film in which she starred, The Farewell by Lulu Wang, led the list of the most infuriating Oscar snobs on the morning of the nominations, the actress addressed not only negligence, but reactions. of fans of the film.

The distribution and the team of The Farewell had “a few SMS exchanges on everything, on the recognition that we all have of the duration of this race”, she told journalists at a press conference of the Television Critics Association for their new series Comedy Central Awkwafina. Is Nora From Queens, which will be released next week.

“The Farewell was released last January at Sundance,” she said. “We didn’t know where it would take us. Seeing all the attention it got is like a victory.”

Awkwafina won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for playing Billi, a young woman from an immigrant family in New York struggling with her family’s decision, as intended the tradition of not telling her grandmother that she is dying. She goes to China to say goodbye to her “Nai Nai”, but also has to help her family to keep it secret.

In addition to her Globe win, Awkwafina has been nominated for several guild and industry actor awards and has been regarded as a pioneer for what would have been a historic nomination for best actress at the Oscars. She would have been the first woman of Asian origin nominated in the category since 1935.

“In the end, there were incredible performances. I think all of them were justified, “she continued before addressing the other source of outrage related to the Oscar nominations. The Farewell has been completely ignored by the Academy, joining the litany of deserving director-directed films – in this case, Lulu Wang – which have been rejected despite critical and industry support for many of the projects that have been nominated. .

“We cannot ignore the fact that there were incredible films that women directed, including mine, The Farewell,” she said. “So, personally, I feel very grateful for being where I am and where we come from.”

He was asked to clarify his emotional reaction to the fact that, once again, artists of color and filmmakers behind films telling specific cultural stories watched on Monday morning to see only one woman of color named – Cynthia Erivo, for playing a slave – and their largely overlooked films, Awkwafina went on to say that she was purely grateful, pointing out that when The Farewell premiered at Sundance, the cast and crew didn’t know if anyone would buy it and distribute it.

“There is always more work to be done” in terms of representation in pop culture and validation by organizations like the Academy, she said. “With this show [Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens] and with the films we saw this year, the representation existed in these films. That’s what I know. As for something else, I can’t be more grateful that doing what I love to do. Being recognized, even a little bit, is great. “

It should be noted that the television series Comedy Central by Awkwafina is broadcast just when his film career takes off. A reporter compared this to the situation of Awkwafina Crazy Rich Asians co-star Constance Wu, who notoriously tweeted an explanatory to express disappointment that her television series, Fresh Off the Boat, had been renewed, locking her up in this production as it was. to be offered more exciting opportunities in cinema.

“When it comes to this stuff, I think in the end, we are all human and we all negotiate with this career in our own way,” said Awkwafina. “I haven’t been here as long as Constance Wu. She, in my time, was a very important part of the Asian-American community, our generation. I look at it this way. “

“My career is very different,” she continued. “I’m very new to TV. I’m still new to movies. It’s more of an acid trip.”

He was also asked if Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, a broad look at a Sino-American millennium living with his father and grandmother in New York, marks a turning point in representation and storytelling for the Asian-American community.

“I think the landscape is about as visible as it was from my childhood,” she said. “I remember that the first American-Asian sitcom that was created was All-American Girl by Margaret Cho. I remember it was an event. ”

“When you look at the progress we have made since then, it’s incredible,” she said. “But these programs are presented as American-Asian programs very specific to the genre. I think slowly, as these shows become more entrenched as Americans like us, they will start to filter [into the mainstream]. “

.