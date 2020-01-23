Awkwafina, Lori Tan Chinn and BD Wong in Awkwafina are Nora From Queens.

Zach Dilgard / Comedy Central



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Zach Dilgard / Comedy Central

Zach Dilgard / Comedy Central

The new Comedy Central series with the official name Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens uses the shorter title Nora From Queens in its own animated graphics. This may not be a critical distinction, but it fits the series’ interesting relationship to the space between Nora Lum, the actress / rapper who plays the leading role in the semi-autobiographical story. Nora Lin, the slightly fictional version of herself that she plays here; and Awkwafina, the person she’s lived in as a rapper since she was young, until her role in The Farewell, for which she won a Golden Globe a few weeks ago. On the one hand, it makes sense as a marketing decision to include the famous name of a famous person in the show they create.

On the other hand, Awkwafina / Lum has had a lot of criticism of her so-called “Blaccent”, which was used in her rap career and in the two film roles that made her famous, for a broad comedy: Crazy Rich Asians and Oceans 8 Die Arguments have been raised in several places, including a vulture by Lauren Michele Jackson, a professor at Northwestern University and author of the book White Negroes: When Cornrows were in Vogue … and other thoughts on cultural appropriation. Who Lum is, who Awkwafina is and how she uses caricatures and personalities are questions that find unexpected expression in the show’s title.

All of this is kind of funny, since in most cases you have a fairly straightforward, well-executed, at times slippery comedy about a late twenties hiker who lives in Queens with her family and has tried adventures like trying to cash a check, to do a little job and go to Atlantic City with her grandmother. A show that feels new in a way feels very traditional in other cases.

There are some welcome artists in this cast, including BD Wong as Nora’s single father, Lori Tan Chinn as her grandmother and Bowen Yang as her cousin (whose line “2020: Year Of The Ass” is perhaps the most quotable and memorable) is one of ten episodes ). Guests include everyone from Chris Gethard to Simu Liu (Marvel’s Shang-Chi). Much of the series, however, is based on the story of Nora and Awkwafina’s ability to play a character that is funny but is not modeled on Crazy Rich Asians’ Peik Lin. in a way that feels more like it came from … you know, Nora from Queens.

And in this capacity, Nora From Queens works pretty well. Like Broad City before, it actually lets its struggling central character fight: in one episode, Nora tries to cash a check only to find out that (1) she needs a bank account, (2) her bank account has been closed, (3) for it To open it again, she needs her driver’s license and (4) her driver’s license has expired. It is an intelligent representation of a total nightmare.

Especially when Lum works with the other main cast members, the show is really fun and very engaging. Wong does something completely different here than most of his most famous roles. And while Chinn plays the vulgar and wild granny that occurs in many comedies in many facets, her line readings are so unexpected and varied – and her version of the character is so clearly smart and loving – that you get more of her attitude than this standard guy You might expect.

It’s a lot of pressure on color artists to be groundbreaking – to sell their shows as good and ethically nutritious. Awkwafina’s place in this calculation is complicated by legitimate questions about her own treatment of cultural traditions to which she does not belong. It’s also fair to rate Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens as a contribution to a series of single-camera comedy series that reinforce a distinctive sensibility (Insecure, Louie, Chewing Gum, Broad City, even Portlandia). And as part of this line, it holds up well.