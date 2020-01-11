Away game for Maher no surprise for Magic Millions

The Magic Millions had to withdraw a race after four runners failed to get on the track in time after an accident on the Pacific Highway. Kavak, Euphoric Summer, Gotta Kiss and Dusty Tycoon needed a police escort to get there and arrived a little over an hour ahead of schedule.

Away game gave Maher and Eustace a 10th and their most satisfying, youthful win for the season. It belongs to Hannah Mathiesen, an American who worked for the stable last year and put together a women’s syndicate for the filly.

Luke Currie celebrates at the away game.

“She really liked this filly, bought it and put the syndicate together. That makes it even more special, ”said Maher.

“They all came from the US to do their job, wow. She’s already a winner, and now she’s a Magic Millions winner.

“The team … put a lot of time and effort into our two year olds this year and they are absolutely flying.

“This is the most satisfying win in my career and a team effort. Christine, our traveling foreman, basically slept with this horse. She iced them all up one percent. “

The key to victory for Away Game was to take cover for the first time in a race. She had led the Merson Cooper Stakes on the debut and dropped to fourth place. Then she dominated in her Calaway Girl run from outside the leader.

“She just took cover today and you could tell in her breath that she was going to let go,” said Currie.

“She felt so comfortable and when we got outside she got a bang. It had a brilliant turn. It doesn’t have to get much better to play a role in the upcoming bigger two-year races. “

The away game cost $ 11 in the Blue Diamond and after that win entered the golden slipper market at $ 15. She scored 1-3 / 4 lengths from Stellar Pauline who followed her through the race, with Conceited coming home late third.

The win came as no surprise to Maher.

“She felt that she had the right timing. She has really developed since her victory in the Calaway Girl and then gained weight, ”he said.

“We just had to cut her down and she ran to what we thought she was going to do – a career best. It will only improve further. “

There were few excuses for those behind Away Game, and the placegetter was happy with the small amount of money.

“I followed the winner all the way, but she was a little too good for us,” said Brenton Avdulla, Stellar Pauline’s runner-up.

Damian Lane was proud of how Conceited had found the line. “I had to go back a couple more than I wanted to, but I was very proud of his efforts,” he said.

