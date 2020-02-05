Award-winning mobile title, Florence to be released next week; New trailer released

The Annapurna Interactive title, developed by MOUNTAINS and critically acclaimed, finally reaches the hybrid console from Nintendo – Switch!

Yes, Florence is on its way to the Nintendo Switch and it won’t be long before it launches on February 13th for the console! Next week, Nintendo Switch users will have no excuse for not playing Florence even though the game has already been played on mobile devices. The switch is the perfect platform for the game. It will look great on a big screen and will be even better to hold!

Here is the trailer for the release date of Nintendo Switch for Florence:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=watch [/ embed]

Description:

Florence is a critically acclaimed interactive storybook by Monument Valley’s award-winning lead designer about the rapid ups and downs of a young woman’s first love.

In 2018 Florence won at The Game Awards 2018! The game won the best mobile game of the year and has since won the hearts of many players. Now that the game is coming to the Nintendo Switch, more players have the opportunity to find out what makes Florence so special! Check out the full TGA 2018 winners here!

Florence is expected to be released on February 13, 2020 for the Nintendo Switch. Are you excited to get your hands on the game? Have you played it on a mobile device yet? Let us know before he comments!

Source: YouTube