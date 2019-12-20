Avs yields three goals in the last three minutes in a disappointing defeat against Carolina

Loading...

December 19, 2019; Denver, CO, United States; Carolina Hurricanes defender Jaccob Slavin (74) scores a goal beyond Colorado goalkeeper Avalanche Philipp Grubauer (31) in the third period at Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

For 57 minutes, the avalanche was on its way to victory. For 57 minutes, they continued to show the NHL that they are not a team to consider.

Playing his second game in two nights, Colorado maintained a 1-0 lead until the last three minutes before delivering three goals, one to the empty net, and dropping 3-1 against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at Pepsi Center.

The avalanche (22-10-3) had four shots in the third and only two after scoring to take a 1-0 lead at the beginning of the period. His goalkeeper, Philipp Grubauer, was having an exceptional night, stopping everything the Hurricanes threw at him before a pair of defensive failures, especially on the second goal, gave Carolina a 2-1 lead.

"It's a 1-1 hockey game, two minutes left. The D gets caught standing along the boards," said Avs coach Jared Bednar. "They go down and score in the 2 against 1. Three different guys could have broken that."

The winning goal of the game was scored by Colorado native Jaccob Slavin on a stopwatch set by Lukas Wallmark. He arrived only 1:17 after Andrei Svechnikov tied the game.

"They get a 3 against 1. It's a hockey game tied with two minutes left," said end Gabe Landeskog. "It's disappointing. We played hard last night, we had a very good game last night, actually. We entered here and tried to follow him and we fought and worked for 40 minutes of the hockey game. The power game gets us one and then you must be able to finish those games. Those are playoff games. "

The loss of Avs is only the second in regulation in the last 12 games. They currently sit three points from St. Louis Blues to lead the Central Division with a game in hand.

Takeaway

Johnson returns. After missing 11 games due to an injury, avalanche defender Erik Johnson returned to the lineup. He played 20:47, recording three shots and five blocked shots.

"I thought it was good," Bednar said. "I didn't care at all. It looked pretty good for wasting the time it did. It made some plays, pretty plays with the record."

Grubauer was strong, despite the loss. Grubauer finished with 37 saves, stopping the first 34 before its closing offer ended in the final moments. At a time when substitute goalkeeper Pavel Francouz continues chaining victories, perhaps it was a performance by the headline who says he is not yet ready to give up the fold.

Grubauer fell to 10-7-2 in the season.

Zadorov sat down. Zadorov played a team under 10:26. According to Bednar, it was a coach's decision.

Stat of the Night

Landeskog's first goal was his second goal and fourth point in the last four games. After starting the season with eight points in 14 games, the Avs captain is starting to warm up offensively.