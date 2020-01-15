AVs lose again in the extension after a lead in the third period

January 14, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Stars goalkeeper Ben Bishop (30) defends his net in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center. Credit Required: Ron Chenoy-VS TODAY Sport

The avalanche eventually wanted to straighten the ship, to break out of their 3-6-2 piece. But in a match where they played good hockey for nearly 60 minutes or more, the result was the same: a crushing 3-2 loss, this time for the Dallas Stars in the extension after the start of the third period.

This is the sixth time that Colorado (25-15-6) has lost a game when it has been at the forefront of the third period since mid-December. The tying goal the Stars scored in the third was the 24th third run against in the last 12 games – one more than the Avs had surrendered during the first 34 games of the season.

“I thought we were engaged from start to finish,” said Avs coach Jared Bednar. “Played hard, checked hard, worked hard defensively. I thought we played very hard, I don’t know how to summarize it differently. It seems that at the moment everything that can go wrong goes wrong and at the end of the night you just have to keep grinding. “

The Avs surpass the Stars in each of the three overtime periods, regulating Dallas goalkeeper Ben Bishop with 43 shots. Bishop’s third game brought the Stars to life and gave them the opportunity to tie the game.

“I loved our approach in the third period, we had a goal and still went after it – we didn’t want to sit back,” said Bednar, as the Avs had 11 of the first 13 shots in the third. “We hit a few posts, had a few chances for grade A.”

Colorado led 2-0 after the first and took a multi-goal lead in the break. The Stars scored what appeared to be a power-play goal in the early second, but Bednar challenged the game for offside and was successful for the fifth time this season – a league high among offside challenges.

Minutes later, Avs ahead, Mikko Rantanen was called up for tripping and Dallas scored a power-play marker that counted and beat Colorado’s Philipp Grubauer to make it 2-1 for the third.

“I thought our second was fine – bad penalties, luck for them on that goal, I thought,” said defender Ryan Graves. “We have played a decent game again, we just have to find a way to get to the top.”

“Their keeper has made some great saves. We had a lot of momentum, even in the third, I thought we brought it to them. The shots at one point were 45-20. I think we deserve to win that game. “

Colorado drops to 0-0-2 on its current five-game home stand. Two of the remaining three games for the All-Star break are against teams at the bottom of the Western Conference, while the third will be against the St. Louis Blues in the Central Division.

Make no mistake, the avalanches are well aware that they have to break through this malaise and quickly. Today’s game is a step in the right direction despite the loss.

“It’s about the process, it’s about habits,” said Bednar. “They were really good tonight, really a good bet. Again, if you play this way most nights, you get two points. “

Colorado hosts the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. MST on Thursday, looking for his first win in almost two weeks. The Avs have been 0-2-2 since beating the New Jersey Devils.

“You know, even if you drive it away, you try to fix it,” Graves said of the Colorado losses. “I think it’s something that, well said this way, won’t last the whole year.”

Takeaways

Strong out of the gate. The avalanche started the first period strongly, dominated the pace of the game and attacked their will. The top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Gabe Landeskog and Rantanen were responsible for six of the 15 shots and were on ice for both goals from the first period.

Undisciplined playing was almost expensive. While the avalanche dominated the pace of the game in the first period, they could also stay out of the penalty area. The two fines for the second period almost cost the Avs the game in regulation. But after the lucky offside assessment, Colorado got away and gave up only one goal.

Calvert and Benn drop the gloves. In one of the more filthy turns of the season, Avs fought ahead Matt Calvert against Dallas captain Jamie Benn. The two men had a three-series exchange that began when Calvert dropped his gloves and challenged Benn, who skated away without accepting the fight. But apart from the confrontation that followed, the two went up, both landing hay-makers.

Stat of the night

MacKinnon assisted on both Avalanche goals, being 40th and 41st of the season through 46 games. His career high is 58, which he first reached in 2017-18 and agreed last season.