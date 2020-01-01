Avs fall to 6-8-1 in the Central Division after a tough loss to Winnipeg

Loading...

December 31, 2019; Denver, Colorado, United States; Winnipeg Jets defender Josh Morrissey (44) and Colorado left wing Avalanche J.T. Compher (37) pursues a loose disc in the second period at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The avalanche suffered another disappointing defeat against an opponent of the division, losing to the Winnipeg Jets by a score of 7-4 on New Year's Eve at Pepsi Center.

In front of a crowd full of energy, the game was worth the price of admission. It was fast with round-trip scores. Unfortunately for the Colorado faithful, the avalanche failed to organize a strong third period to win the game even though the game was scored in 3-3 at the beginning of the third period.

The game was much closer than the score would indicate, but the series of recent results along with what followed against the Jets is certainly worth raising eyebrows on Colorado's performance in the third periods.

Takeaway

Another difficult start. Avs coach Jared Bednar is known for not liking the way his team starts the games this season and Tuesday night was no different. The Jets came out the door with more dangerous goal opportunities and finally buried one to get the early lead with a Blake Wheeler 6:25 goal in the opening period.

The Jets' goal gave the avalanche "Helle." Connor Hellebuyck closed the Colorado door from the start even though he was shot 43. Hellebuyck was full of great moments saved and great readings while showing why he is one of the best goalkeepers of the NHL when he is at stake. He often tends to be "against" the avalanche, and he certainly won his victory.

MacKinnon was feeling it. Nathan MacKinnon was an important bright spot for Colorado, finishing the night with two goals, including a powerful timer game from the other side. The Avs goal leader was electric all night, showing his speed, his powerful shot and his ability to score. His goal count is now 24, but he could have been higher after missing the net in a couple of golden opportunities.

Avs were resistant. Although it was a disappointing loss, the Av tied the game three different times. The goals they scored were obtained with hard work, as it was difficult to beat Hellebuyck when he played at the level he did on Tuesday night. But the avalanche fought until the end and even scored a final goal late in the 13th year of Nazem Kadri's year with 44 seconds remaining.

Special teams decided the game. The Avalanche played disciplined for the most part, with its first penalty of the game that did not arrive until 9:22, but it was the turning point that cost them the game when Kyle Connor put his second of three at night and broke open the game and the spirits of Colorado.

Gabe Landeskog scored a power play goal that occurred during a double double of four minutes after Samuel Girard hit him in the face. The goal matched the game in 3-3 and gave Avalanche a ray of hope in the final stretch of the third period.

The retaliation call to J.T. Compher that resulted in a four against four cost the Avs a crucial goal that killed their momentum. Of course, there was no advantage of man in the play, but the Avs seemed flat and somewhat lost after the call.

Colorado will face Thursday against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. MST Another crucial game of the Central Division against a team that has been a challenge for the avalanche in recent years.