Avs blow another advantage of the third period, lose 5-3 to Chicago

December 19, 2019; Denver, CO, United States; Colorado avalanche defender Erik Johnson (6) controls the disc in the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Could the avalanche finally be in trouble?

In a season full of positivity, the avalanche is in an unknown territory. Because for the second consecutive game, both in the Pepsi Center, the Avs have lost an advantage in the third period and lost in regulation, so they came out with zero points.

Colorado led by two goals against the Chicago Blackhawks before giving up three, followed by an empty cap, and falling 5-3 in regulation. This happens two nights after the Carolina Hurricanes scored three straight games to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 victory over the Avalanche.

The only other test that Colorado has faced this year has been injuries. And with those injuries came a streak of five games without victories at the beginning of the season. But the avalanche quickly erased that story through deep scoring, solid goals and a superstar named Nathan MacKinnon playing MVP quality hockey.

But this feels a little different.

"It's the same as the last game, the last five minutes of the period," said Avs coach Jared Bednar. "The other night we were caught three deep, today we have four men above the disk and nobody wants to do their job."

What Bednar revealed after the game was that the Avs are not nervous when the other team scores. They are not lowering their heads, worried about losing their heads. On the contrary, they are confident, they are fighting, but they are still making crucial mistakes that lead to opposition goals.

"I didn't feel that, not in the bank. I didn't feel that," Bednar added.

Certainly, the avalanche has some things to work on. They have lost three of four this week, but have led each of the three losses. With Monday's game in Las Vegas as the last game before the holidays, the Avs will seek to end the first part of the season on a winning note.

Because after the holidays, everything is about to reach the All-Star break and, finally, the playoffs.

Takeaway

Calvert, Graves and Jost provided the Avs with a depth score. Before the Blackhawks took control, the story of the night was about Colorado's deep players and how they led the charge offensively. Matt Calvert, Ryan Graves and Tyson Jost, all of whom are players who returned from a season ago, recorded multiple points in the loss.

Calvert scored twice, Graves had a goal and an assist, and Jost two assists.

Chicago finally discovered Avs. Prior to Saturday's contest, Avalanche had surpassed the Blackhawks 16-6 in the previous three matches. And without the return of the third period, he seemed to be going that way once more. The Blackhawks' four goals at 7:59 erased the Colorado lead and their dominance over Chicago this season.

The avalanche is now five points from first place in the Central Division. Although they have a game in the hand of St. Louis Blues, Colorado's regulatory loss mixed with St. Louis's victory on Saturday means the Avs are now five points from first place.