Avoid winter storm delays by changing your midwest flight for free

Image: Shutterstock

A great winter storm is heading to the Midwest. If you are there or traveling there, then that could be an obstacle to your travel plans this weekend.

In anticipation of the storm, several airlines are offering travel exemptions for people traveling to or from affected areas or who could have a stopover on them. A trip exemption will allow you to change your flight at another time without paying the exchange rate.

If that is you, and your travel plans are somewhat flexible, you can consider changing your flights now. The idea here is that flights are likely to be delayed a lot or even canceled during the storm. Changing your flight before leaving for the airport can prevent you from spending the day at that airport just to discover that you will not fly anyway. In other words, you can save some headaches if you only do the exchange now.

Delta, United and American are now offering exemptions to travel today and tomorrow. Here is a summary of each offer:

Delta

Delta is offering travel exemptions if it plans to fly between December 28 and 29. With them, you can re-book your flight to travel before January 1, or you can cancel the flight completely for free and use the cash for a future flight.

It is worth noting: Delta says that when you start this process, it will initially appear that you will be charged an exchange rate, but that fee will not apply before payment.

You can check the full list of affected cities here.

United

United also offers travel exemptions for flights that will take place between December 28 and 29 in affected cities. In the case of those, you must book again in the same cabin as your original ticket and your new flight must be between the same cities as originally. The ticket you are exchanging must also have been purchased before December 26.

You can see all the affected cities in United here.

american airlines

American Airlines offers a travel exemption for travel between December 28 and 29, provided you can travel before January 2. Tickets must be purchased for the same cabin as originally and include the same city of origin and destination.

Tickets must have been purchased before December 27 to qualify. You can see the full list of cities here.

