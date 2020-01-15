Following the critical and commercial success of Chernobyl, HBO and Sky are producing another prestige show together – albeit in a completely different tone.

Avenue 5 is a science fiction comedy – not an everyday mix – that deals with the mishaps that occur on the passenger cruiser. And it looks very promising with an all-star line-up, which includes many British talents led by Hugh Laurie.

Here you will find everything you need to know about Avenue 5.

When is Avenue 5 on TV?

The comedy will premiere in the UK on Sky One Wednesday 22 January at 10 p.m., three days after the US broadcast. The episodes will then probably be broadcast weekly.

What is Avenue 5 about?

Avenue 5 is a comedic look at the fictional space tourism industry. He follows Captain Ryan Clark, who is trying to control his crew, pilot the Avenue 5 spaceship back to Earth, and make sure that not too many passengers die on the way. Expect sharp one-liners, comedy legends, and possibly the biggest special effects of a sitcom.

Who created Avenue 5?

The British writer Armando Iannucci, king of political satire, is the creator of a completely different kind of comedy. He is best known for creating and writing The Thick of It, Veep and The Death of Stalin.

Who is on Avenue 5?

A rather polite-looking Hugh Laurie leads the series as Ryan Clark, the incompetent captain of the Avenue 5 spaceship. Ken’s Suzy Nakamura plays the ship’s associate owner, with Frozen Josh Gad as the Playboy billionaire owner Herman Judd. Also present are Rebecca Front, Zach Woods, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Yesterday’s Himesh Patel.

Is there a trailer for Avenue 5?

There are. Enjoy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8Zr3f-_Ft8 [/ embed]