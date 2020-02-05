Avenue 5 cast | Where have you seen them before?

As a co-production of HBO and Sky, sci-fi comedy Avenue 5 has a transatlantic cast with established actors from both sides of the pond – but all sporting American accents.

So here’s a guide about who they are, where you’ve seen them before – and exactly who is a British with an American accent and a Yank who speaks normally …

Hugh Laurie – British (clear)

Although he perfected his American accent from his time on American TV, Hugh Laurie could no longer be British. Laurie, of course, made his name by performing some very British comedy as part of Fry and Laurie, and playing his accent in Jeeves and Wooster and Blackadder.

His American accent was so good in his audition for the American drama House that director Bryan Singer thought he was a native, and since then Laurie played across the pond in Veep, Tomorrowland and Catch-22. In Avenue 5, Laurie plays incompetent captain Ryan Clark.

Suzy Nakamura – American

Originally from Chicago, Suzy Nakamura played guest star on various sitcoms before being cast as Dr. Allison Park in Ken Jeong’s comedy, Dr. Ken. She has since appeared in The Goldbergs and Veep, and also played a recurring role in an early season of The West Wing. Nakamura plays Iris Kimura, associate owner of Avenue 5.

Rebecca Front – British

Actress, writer and comedian Rebecca Front is best known for her BAFTA-winning performance as Nicola Murray in the iconic British series The Thick of It and has also appeared in Humans, Poldark and The Aeronauts. She previously tasted an American production in Transformers: The Last Knight. Front plays passenger Karen Kelly in the series.

Josh Gad – American

Florida-born Josh Gad looks like he loves to play Herman Judd, the playboy billionaire owner of Avenue 5. Gad is best known for expressing Olaf in a small film franchise known as Frozen, and played LeFou in Disney’s live action Beauty and the Beast. He won a Tony prize for his work on Broadway musical The Book of Mormon and has also appeared in Murder on the Orient Express, Pixels and the Angry Birds films.

Zach Woods – American

No stranger to comedy, New Jersey Zach Woods is best known for playing Gabe Lewis in three seasons of The Office US and Jared Dunn in Silicon Valley. Like Nakamura, he also played a recurring role in Veep and appeared in films The Other Guys, In The Loop and Ghostbusters: Answer the Call. Woods plays Matt Spencer, probably in the wrong position as head of customer relations on Avenue 5.

Nikki Amuka Bird – British

Nigerian-born British actress Nikki Amuka-Bird started her career at the Royal Shakespeare Company, before starring in various British shows such as Holby City, Silent Witness and Doctor Who.

She has appeared in major American films such as Jupiter Ascending, The Omen and The Laundromat, and is currently featured in ITV’s Digver.

Lenora Crichlow – British

The London girl Lenora Crichlow tests her American accent as second engineer Billie McEvoy and is best known for her role as Annie in Being Human. She also appeared in comedy drama Sugar Rush and sports film Fast Girls, and previously used her American accent in American shows Back in the Game and from A to Z.

Ethan Phillips – American

New Yorker Phillips will retain his accent as Spike Williams, a former astronaut who is now a female alcoholic. He is best known for playing Neelix on Star Trek: Voyager and Pete Downey on Benson. His big screen credits include Michael Bay thriller The Island, drama Irrational Man and introspective Coen Brothers film Inside Llewyn Davis.

Himesh Patel – British

Cambridgeshire boy Himesh Patel plays stand-up comedian Jordan Hatwal and is best known as Tamwar Masood on Eastenders. That was until a small film called Yesterday was released in 2019, which pushed Patel into roles in The Aeronauts and the upcoming Christopher Nolan film Tenet. He can also be seen next year in limited series Station Eleven and The Luminaries.

Avenue 5 is on Sky One on Wednesday at 10 p.m.