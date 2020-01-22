As a co-production by HBO and Sky, the science fiction comedy Avenue 5 has a transatlantic cast with established actors from both sides of the pond – but with all the sporty American accents.

So here’s a guide on who they are, where you’ve seen them – and who exactly is a Brit who sets a US accent and a Yank who speaks normally …

Hugh Laurie – British (obviously)

Although he has perfected his American accent since his time on US television, Hugh Laurie couldn’t be more British. Laurie made a name for himself, of course, by playing a very British comedy as part of Fry and Laurie and playing out his accent in Jeeves, Wooster and Blackadder.

His American accent was so good in his audition for the US drama house that director Bryan Singer thought he was a native, and since then Laurie has starred in Veep, Tomorrowland and Catch-22 across the pond. On Avenue 5, Laurie plays the incompetent captain Ryan Clark.

Suzy Nakamura – American

Chicago-born Suzy Nakamura was a guest on several sitcoms before becoming Dr. Allison Park in the Ken Jeong comedy Dr. Ken was occupied. She has appeared in The Goldbergs and Veep since then and has also had a recurring role in an early season of The West Wing. Nakamura plays Iris Kimura, co-owner of Avenue 5.

Rebecca Front – British

Actress, writer and comedian Rebecca Front is best known for her BAFTA award-winning performance as Nicola Murray in the legendary British series The Thick of It and has also appeared on Humans, Poldark and The Aeronauts. She had a taste of an American production in Transformers: The Last Knight. In the front, passenger Karen Kelly plays in the series.

Josh Gad – American

Florida-born Josh Gad seems to be having a great time with Avenue 5 Playboy billionaire Herman Judd. Gad is best known for voicing Olaf in a small film franchise called Frozen and starring in Disney’s live action Beauty and the LeFou Tier. He won a Tony Award for his work on the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon and also appeared in Murder in the films Orient Express, Pixels and Angry Birds.

Zach Woods – American

New Jersey-born comedian Zach Woods is best known for starring in three seasons of The Office US and Jared Dunn in Silicon Valley Gabe Lewis. Like Nakamura, he had a recurring role in Veep and was seen in the films The Other Guys, In The Loop and Ghostbusters: Answer the Call. Woods plays Matt Spencer, probably in the wrong job as Head of Customer Relations on Avenue 5.

Nikki Amuka-Bird – British

Nigerian-born British actress Nikki Amuka-Bird started her career with the Royal Shakespeare Company before appearing on several British shows such as Holby City, Silent Witness and Doctor Who.

She has appeared in U.S. big budget films such as Jupiter Ascending, The Omen and The Laundromat and is currently featured in ITV’s Gold Digger.

Lenora Crichlow – British

London-based girl Lenora Crichlow tests her American accent as second engineer Billie McEvoy and is best known for her role as Annie in Being Human. She has also appeared in the comedy drama Sugar Rush and the sports film Fast Girls, and previously had her US accent in American shows Back in the Game and A to Z.

Ethan Phillips – American

New Yorker Phillips will keep his accent as Spike Williams, a former astronaut who is now a female alcoholic. He is best known for playing Neelix in Star Trek: Voyager and Pete Downey in Benson. His main actors include the Michael Bay thriller The Island, the drama Irrational Man and the introspective film Inside Llewyn Davis by Coen Brothers.

Himesh Patel – British

Cambridgeshire boy Himesh Patel plays stand-up comedian Jordan Hatwal and is best known in Eastenders under the name Tamwar Masood. Until 2019, a small film called Yesterday was released that put Patel in the roles of Aeronauts and the upcoming Christopher Nolan film Tenet. He can also be seen next year in the limited series Station Eleven and The Luminaries.

Avenue 5 is in Sky One on Wednesdays at 10 p.m.