“Avengers: Endgame” and “Joker” are both comic book movies, and they dominated 2019 in two different ways.

What is going on: The Academy Awards released their nominations Monday morning, revealing that “Joker” had the most nominations of the year with 11 nods, according to BBC News.

Meanwhile: “Avengers: Endgame”, which is also a film based on comic book characters, has dominated the box office, becoming the most profitable film of 2019 and all time.

That said: Comic book movies don’t necessarily dominate award seasons. “Endgame” did not receive the best photo nomination despite the high numbers. “Endgame” was however nominated for the best visual effects.

“Black Panther” was nominated for the best picture in 2018, but it was mainly related to the cinematographic art of the film.

The same can be said for “Joker”. The film, which had its own swing of controversy, was considered an artistic cinema, which gave it the impetus to be nominated.

According to ScreenRant:

“Even if the Academy has tried to change its formula and prove that it can be more inclusive and appreciate all types of art in cinema by naming” Black Panther “for the best image in 2019, there is still a lot of way to go. Until the Oscars have decided to look beyond the so-called “great art” and truly recognize the effort and talent in other genres, their neglect of comic book movies in categories beyond techniques will continue and the ‘Joker’ will be the only cartoon character to get any type of recognition. “