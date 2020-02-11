Avengers: Endgame is the film with the biggest win that has never won an Oscar

In the aftermath of the 92nd Academy Awards, Avengers: Endgame is the first film with the highest profit margin of all time and does not receive any Oscar wins.

The epic superhero crossover took the global cashier by storm, with an astonishing total of just under $ 2.8 billion, destroying James Cameron’s Avatar, who had achieved the record since 2010.

Previous films that were on top of the list of highest gross revenues include Gone With The Wind, Star Wars, Titanic and Avatar, all of which took home multiple trophies during the Academy Awards.

Before the nominations were announced, some had speculated that Endgame might earn a Best Picture wink, while many fans shouted for Robert Downey to recognize Jr for his performance as Tony Stark.

Unfortunately, none of these were materialized and the film only appeared in the Best Visual Effects category and lost the drama of Sam Mendes from 1917.

The epic story from the First World War was the favorite to take home Best photo, but an upset saw South Korea’s favorite favorite, Parasite, taking home the coveted prize (along with three others).

The night was not a complete wash for comic films, as Joker of DC won the best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and the best original score for Hildur Guðnadóttir, the first Icelandic person to win the prize.

