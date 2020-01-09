Loading...

“Avengers: Endgame” will be more family-friendly when the show hits TV screens.

What happened: Reports suggest that “Avengers: Endgame” will cut a famous line from the film and multiple violent and horrific scenes when it airs on TV, according to ComicBook.com.

Reports surfaced from a Reddit user who said he watched the film in the hospital.

“Endgame” cut the famous line from “America’s a—” from Captain America, which he says when he looks at a younger version of himself passed out on the field.

The Reddit user said the film also cuts horrific violence, including the scene where Thanos loses his arm and the scene where Thor cuts his head, according to ComicBook.com.

Line: The line on Captain America’s butt was a meta-joke pointed at Chris Evans, who didn’t always like to wear the suit, according to writer Stephen McFeely, who spoke with the Los Angeles Times.

McFeely: “It’s kind of the meta. Chris Evans has never been comfortable with this outfit from the first Avengers movie. And so in the rear view, it’s a little way to wink at how it was then, and it is now. And then it sort of builds from there. By the time we got to the fight scene where he was defeated, his buttocks were on the ground and he was just sitting there for a reminder. “