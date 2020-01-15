Avenatti arrested for new alleged crimes during bail paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“The arrest of Mr. Avenatti so close to the trial has essentially brought the trial to chaos,” said US District Judge Paul G. Gardephe. “Mr. Avenatti has been on bail in California for a long time. So there are certainly questions in my mind about why it was necessary to raise allegations of bail violations so close to the trial and it certainly has the defense in a very difficult position brought. “

Judicial documents supporting Tuesday’s arrest include various arrangements orchestrated by Avenatti to hide his assets from an ex-wife, a former legal partner and a client while living in an apartment of $ 11,000 a month staying in a Mercedes and in luxury resorts. He fell $ 1 million in legal fees in the period and then shifted the money to hide the payment despite rising debts that exceeded $ 10 million.

Prosecutors are trying to hold Avenatti while they are being tried for alleged fraud with wire and mail, both federal crimes and possible state crimes in the state of California and Washington.

“The extensive pattern of the criminal suspect’s behavior and the overwhelming evidence in support of those accusations show that the suspect is a substantial danger to the community,” the prosecutor wrote in a judicial document. “If allowed to remain bound, the suspect will almost certainly continue to show fraudulent and obstructive behavior.”

Avenatti was expected to appear late in the federal court in Santa Ana, California on Wednesday morning. His lawyer did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Avenatti is being tried in California in May for a 36-count indictment claiming to have cheated millions of dollars, stiffened the IRS, and committed bank fraud.

He has pleaded not being guilty of those accusations, along with the extortion of Nike and a separate case that accuses him of former client Daniels of the proceeds of a book deal. Gardephe said he would decide what to do when planning the Nike case after the Avenatti bail in California.

The arrest of Avenatti marks a new low point for the lawyer who flew high a year ago while in the spotlight for Daniel’s case against President Donald Trump.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, went to court to rip a $ 130,000 hush money deal, she said she had done to hide an affair with Trump before he became president.

Although Trump denied the affair that he chose not to challenge that effort, she effectively won what she was looking for. But the president won his legal fees in successfully challenging a related libel case that Daniels brought against him.

Avenatti had positioned himself as a sort of Trump troll, he often attacked the president on Twitter and even flirted with presidency.

Despite the loss of Daniels’ libel case, Avenatti had claimed that he would eventually prevail and win her even greater attorney fees than the nearly $ 300,000 she owed to Trump. But Daniels hired a new lawyer to take the case and Avenatti’s own criminal legal issues began his arrest in New York in March.

___

Neumeister reported from New York.

Brian Melley and Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press