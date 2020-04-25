“Avatar: The Last Pilot” is coming to Netflix

The long-awaited time for the flow giant to get the famous Nickelodeon series is over.

Water. Earth. From. Air. Netflix subscribers will receive all four items when the three seasons of the Nickelodeon classic “Avatar: The Last Broadcaster” hit the streaming service on May 15.

Avatar: The Last Episode consists of 61 episodes and was completed in 2008. The Asian-inspired world is divided into four nations, each with a specific element. The story is about Aan, the title avatar and the last surviving Airbender, who uses four elements and aims to save the world after the Fire Nation launches a genocidal campaign on the planet.

The series, which was influenced by anime and American cartoons, was praised by critics for its careful use of themes, including the sanctity of life, fatalism and totalitarianism, which are rarely published in children’s themes. The Avatar also features a large collection of memorable and beloved characters, such as the persecuted Prince Zuko of the Fire Nation, his wise brother Iroh, his blind neighbor Toph Beifong, and his Water Brothers Katara and Sokka.

The success of “Avatar” led to the beginning of the series “The Legend of Corra”, which was also a great success and was remembered as one of the most popular children’s series, which produces LGTBQ characters.

Netflix’s acquisition of “Avatar” has delighted fans for many years, as the series has not been on streaming services for several years. Although the series was available on Amazon Prime Video in 2017, it has not been available on popular streaming services since. (It can still be seen in Prime Video, but it requires an additional subscription to the NickHits channel, which costs $ 7.99 per month).

The series’ approach to Netflix was announced just months after Nicolodeon signed a long-term deal with Netflix. Netflix is ​​also working with new project manager Michael DiMartino and Brian Konietsko on a comprehensive adaptation of the Avatar show. Additional information about this project has not been announced.

Netflix’s upcoming series “Avatar” will be the second live action of the franchise, which took place after M. Tate Shyamalan’s famous 2010 film “The Last Aircraft”, which received a very constructive reception and a significant fan confrontation. Shemalan’s film was supposed to be the first installment in the “Avatar” trilogy, but his subsequent plans were canceled due to the film’s negative perception.

