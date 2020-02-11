Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri out indefinitely with lower body injury

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri is out for an indefinite period of time with an injury to the lower body.

Head coach Jared Bednar announced the diagnosis in a radio interview on Tuesday at Altitude Sports 92.5 FM in Denver.

“Kadri is going to miss some time here. He will be out indefinitely,” said Bednar in the Moser, Lombardi and Kane show. “He has an injury to the lower body, so we will continue to re-evaluate him, but he will miss some time here.”

Bednar added that Kadri comes out “weeks, not days”.

Early in the third period, Kadri got injured in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Wild. He had one assist in 10 minutes ice age before the injury and has 19 goals and 36 points in 51 games this season.

“I think Kadri is a big loss,” said Bednar. “You have a face-off man, you have a power-play man, you have a second-line center in the middle that adds some experience and, as you said, that grit and sandpaper.”

With less than two weeks to go for the NHL transaction deadline, the avalanche could strengthen their center depth with one move. The club has more cap space than any other team and that number will grow as soon as Kadri hits an injured reserve.

“We have done a good job during the year, other boys are stepping up their games, there is some opportunity for a number of other boys in the middle,” Bednar said. “With what we have done in earlier parts of the year, I am confident that the rest of the team can stand up and fill that void.”

The Avalanche play three points behind the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday for first place in the Central Division.