Avalanche speaks about recent struggles as they prepare for a home stand with five games

January 7, 2020; New York, New York, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) fights New York Rangers defender Marc Staal (18) for the puck during the first period in Madison Square Garden. Compulsory credit: Sarah Taurus-USA TODAY Sport

After winning only three of their past ten games, the Avalanche want to turn the page of their struggles. And a homestanding with five games is perhaps sufficient.

“I don’t think we’ve been as good as we wanted to be here at Pepsi Center, especially recently with some of our inconsistencies,” said Av coach Jared Bednar. “Frankly, if we lose one, we’ll try to get things back on track. So I’d say the urgency and despair is already there in the next five games.”

Colorado went on a 9-1-1 run just before their recent play, which included multiple leads that were blown in the third period – three times at home.

Bednar said last week that his team will continue to focus on catching St. Louis instead of worrying about the remaining teams. But with Dallas in a five-game winning streak and Winnipeg winners of two consecutive, the Avalanche are suddenly in the middle of a race with three teams for the second in the Central Division.

One of the factors is the recent Colorado fight, which includes two direct losses against New York teams, is the defensive game of the Avalanche. Colorado has scored 37 goals in the last 10 games, but has surrendered 36. The power game has capitalized 21.6 percent of the odds, but the penalty kill is a low 76 percent in the same trajectory.

The AVs are among the top five in five teams in the NHL, but in the past ten games they have given up 23 full-strength goals, or 2.3 goals per game. In the previous 34 games, Colorado had given up only 52 goals against five out of five or 1.53 per game.

“I don’t think it’s one thing in particular, it’s the obligation to control,” said Defenseman Ian Cole, who addressed Colorado’s recent defensive battle. “Starting from the puck past their endboards in their defense zone, all the way through the neutral zone to our end, there are opportunities that extend as the puck continues that we can end that game or certainly slow down. I think we realize we need to put ourselves in better positions to increase those chances of killing games early, of catching boys from behind. “

Although the attack has continued to score at a leading pace, Colorado currently has a large number of players. Top six attackers Andre Burakovsky and Joonas Donskoi have combined for one goal and four assists in this ten-game stretch.

Donskoi is not expected to play tomorrow after Bednar confirmed that he is in a concussion protocol after taking a blow to Ranger’s defender Ryan Lindgren on Tuesday.

Top striker Gabe Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen are also struggling. Landeskog has four goals and five points in the last 10 games and Rantanen has five goals and seven points. The combined 12 points that the pair earned for Colorado are one less than the 13 points of the Nathan MacKinnon star center in the same piece.

Colorado’s home stand starts on Friday with the Pittsburgh Penguins and continues with games against Dallas, San Jose, St. Louis and Detroit.

The Avs hope to break out of their funk at home, where they are 7-7-2 after the start of the 4-0 year.

“We like to play at home, we play for our fans,” Cole said. “We try to use the altitude to our advantage. Unfortunately, we haven’t done a great job on it so far, mainly due to mental errors that have happened in some recent games. This is a good time to straighten that ship. We cannot do anything about what happened in the past. The only thing we can do now is to win the game at home tomorrow and get us in the right direction, and we’re going from there. “