Avalanche solves the Blue Jackets in a comeback of the third period

It was like one of those nights where nothing was going in the Avalanche direction. Colorado beat four posts through two bouts with only 16 shots on goal against an aggressive team in Columbus.

But the Avs didn’t want to leave it. And in the third period, the Avalanche used two spectacular shots from their top two center term to solve Columbus netwinner Elvis Merzlikins and escape with a 2-1 win.

Colorado (31-16-6) was 16-6 score in the final period and 32-22 in general against a team that had only lost twice in regulation during the last 24 games. Merzlikins drove a personal eight-game winning streak and entered the game with two straight shutouts.

“They really are a close-knit defensive team,” center Nathan MacKinnon told reporters in Columbus. “It’s hard to play against them. They don’t take tons of chances from the crowds. We knew that was coming in.”

MacKinnon scored the second Avalanche goal with 4:44 in the regulation. MacKinnon made a one-timer from outside the left circle, received a pass from Captain Gabe Landeskog and placed it via Merzlikins to the net. the goal came almost four minutes after the equalizing goal of Nazem Kadri. His 19th of the season was a remarkable individual attempt when he ran into the slot machine, settled the puck, and shot it past the keeper to tie the game in the third.

Colorado held the lead until the end thanks to goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer, who made 31 saves, including 16 in the third period, to achieve his third consecutive victory. Grubauer has stopped 79-of-82 shots during the three-game winning streak of the Avalanche.

“They play really well defensively,” Grubauer told reporters. “It was a bit frustrating for us. But we stayed with the system, it was a great team performance and we got two big points against a really good team. “

Takeaways

Grubauer plays his best hockey of the season. Despite winning four consecutive games to start the season and posting a new set of three games after Thanksgiving, this current piece of game feels different for the starting keeper of the Avalanche. After a forgettable performance last Saturday in Philadelphia, Grubauer has given up only one goal in each of the last three games. Although Buffalo and Ottawa may be at the bottom of the rankings, both teams average more than three goals per match at home. Grubauer’s performance on Saturday, especially before the Avalanche scored to tie the game, was perhaps one of his best of the season.

Colorado defensively matches Columbus. The Blue Jackets have the second best goals – against the average in the NHL and only give 2.41 goals per game. The Avalanche, a defensive team in the top ten, was able to limit Columbus’s chances in the beginning and only gave one goal to the penalty kill.

The Colorado road trip ends in Minnesota. The Avalanche will bring its 3-1 road trip record to Minnesota on Sunday. Colorado is 3-4-1 on the second of a back-to-back and 1-2 against the Wild this season.