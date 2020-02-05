Avalanche in Turkey kills rescuers who were looking for survivors of earlier avalanches

VAN, Turkey – At least 38 people, including many rescuers, have been killed and dozens feared after two avalanches near Turkey’s eastern border with Iran, authorities say.

More than 100 rescue workers had been sent to the province of Van in Eastern Turkey to try to reach two people who were thought to have been buried after an avalanche hit the area on Tuesday night, killing five, the Turkish disaster relief authority said in a statement.

The second avalanche crashed around noon on Wednesday and rescued rescue teams. At least 14 rescuers are among the 33 dead, the agency said.

