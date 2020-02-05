Avalanche in Turkey kills rescuers who were looking for survivors of earlier avalanches

Emergency services work in the snow around fallen vehicles, near the city of Bahcesehir, in the province of Van, Eastern Turkey, Wednesday 5 February 2020. A few dozen rescue workers are missing after a second avalanche during a mission to find two people missing are buried in a previous snow slide that struck the end of Tuesday, a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus. (Yilmaz Sonmez / IHA via AP)
VAN, Turkey – At least 38 people, including many rescuers, have been killed and dozens feared after two avalanches near Turkey’s eastern border with Iran, authorities say.
More than 100 rescue workers had been sent to the province of Van in Eastern Turkey to try to reach two people who were thought to have been buried after an avalanche hit the area on Tuesday night, killing five, the Turkish disaster relief authority said in a statement.
The second avalanche crashed around noon on Wednesday and rescued rescue teams. At least 14 rescuers are among the 33 dead, the agency said.
VAN, TURKEY – FEBRUARY 05: Search and rescue work continues on location after a second avalanche search team buries during search and rescue efforts in Bahcesaray district in the eastern province of Turkey on February 5, 2020. At least 23 rescue workers were reported dead after being were buried under a second avalanche in Eastern Turkey, the authorities said Wednesday. (Photo by Ozkan Bilgin / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
