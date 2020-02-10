Avalanche finish road trip with huge victory in Minnesota

Nov. 21 2019; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Colorado Avalanche ahead Nathan MacKinnon (29) controls the puck against the Minnesota Wild during the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Compulsory credit: Ben Ludeman-VS TODAY Sport

While playing their fifth game on the road in eight nights, the Avalanche entered Minnesota one night after beating Columbus and came away with a 3-2 win, their fourth straight triumph.

Colorado (32-16-6) scored briefly, on the power-play and on equal strength, all in the second period, and kept the rest of the way defensively strong to protect his lead with one goal until the final buzzer.

“Against a division opponent, it’s always important,” Captain Gabe Landeskog told reporters in Minnesota. Landeskog scored the winning goal midway through the match. “It was a play-off type game that was very tight. We are happy with the way we play now, but we know we have to change the way we played on the way home. “

Landeskog’s goal was Colorado’s third in an 8:59 piece in the second period. The Avalanche took a 1-0 lead after center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare took a feed from Matt Calvert and hit the goalkeeper out of a blow from outside the left circle while being shorted. His eighth of the season, a new career high, was the 35th time that the Avalanche scored the first goal in 55 games.

But after Minnesota scored on the power play to tie the game, Colorado regained the lead and scored its own power play goal. With Landeskog parked in front of goalkeeper Devan Dubnyk, Nathan MacKinnon shot a wrist shot through his teammate and beat the keeper five holes to make it 2-1. The Avs added another count three minutes later when Landeskog benefited from a rebound and scored its 14th of the season from the slot machine.

The Avs gave up another power-play goal in the late period of a great individual attempt by Kevin Fiala from Minnesota to close a second five-goal period.

Avs goalkeeper Pavel Francouz, who started his first game since the All-Star break, closed the Wild further. Francouz finished with 34 saves, including 10 in the third period, to improve to 7-2-1 on the road.

Takeaways

The avalanche is the second best road team in the competition. Winning the last four games has certainly helped, but Colorado improves to 18-9-3 from the Pepsi Center, two wins behind Washington for the best in the NHL. The Avs play their next five games at home, including the Stadium Series offside at Falcon Stadium of the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Matt Calvert records his 200th career point. In an offensive career year, Calvert has already recorded his 100th career assistant and now his 200th career point. Calvert is also five goals away from 100. The second-year Avalanche striker has 12 goals and 25 points in 2019-20 and is only one point away from tying up his career high of last season.

Avalanche will start its five-game homestand on Tuesday. The Avs welcome the Senators of Ottawa, who defeated them on Thursday, for the second and final meeting between the two clubs. Colorado then organizes the Washington Capitals before preparing for Saturday’s offside against the Los Angeles Kings.