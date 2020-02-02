Avalanche falls for Flyers in first game after bye week

February 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) scores a shortened goal against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) and goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer (31) during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory credit: Eric Hartline-VS TODAY Sport

The avalanche returned from their bye-bye week and lost their first of a five-game homestand against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Colorado started strong, but left the first period with two goals before he suffered a frustrating 6-3 defeat.

Trailing 2-0, the Avs started clawing back in the second period. Defender Nikita Zadorov came on the board and scored his third of the season. But after the Flyers regained their lead with two goals, winger Mikko Rantanen scored on the power play to make it 3-2 before the break.

Colorado’s frustrating night continued while the Flyers took a 4-2 lead when Joel Farabee scored his second of the game. The final game winner came in just over 12 minutes after a turnover from the Avs in the defense zone. Colorado answered again, but a scored goal from Philadelphia and an empty-netter sealed the victory for the home team.

Takeaways

Grubauer struggled on his return from the 10-day break. After winning his last two games for the All-Star break, Avs goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer struggled, surrendering two goals in the first period, despite Colorado beating the Flyers 11-7. Grubauer ends the evening with 23 rescues on 28 shots.

Colorado could not overcome its deficit from the first period. And what makes it even more frustrating is that the second goal of the Flyers was only 4.5 seconds in the opening frame. If the Avs had kept it a one-goal game, the result might have been different. But Colorado was unable to fight back, allowing a goal after scoring constantly.

Burakovsky and Nichushkin were strong on the second line. Despite Joonas Donskoi’s return, Valeri Nichushkin remained on Colorado’s second line alongside Andre Burakovsky and Nazem Kadri. The Russian attacker assisted with the goal of Burakovsky, who finished with two points. Donskoi played on a line with Tyson Jost and Matt Nieto.