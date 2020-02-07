Avalanche cruise to victory in Ottawa

February 6, 2020; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichuskin (13) celebrates with his right wing Mikko Rantanen (95) and center Nazem Kadri (91) his goal against the Ottawa Senators in the first period at the Canadian Tire Center. Mandatory credit: Marc DesRosiers-VS TODAY Sport

With an overwhelming victory in Buffalo, the Avalanche continued its high pace and defeated the Ottawa Senators on Thursday 4-1 at the Canadian Tire Center.

Colorado (30-16-6) scored early and had the first 13 shots on target before the senators hit the board. The Avalanche then scored three times to clear out the game.

It used to be all Colorado. The avalanche took control and forced Ottawa goalkeeper Marcus Hogberg to make lots of great saves. The Avs eventually slipped past the net less while forward Valeri Nichushkin continued his hot streak, scored on a set-up by Andre Burakovsky, who also continues to collect points. The pair had a combined seven points against Buffalo on Tuesday.

The Avs held a 13-0 shot lead until the final minutes of the first period. After a few solid power-play opportunities, the senators took advantage of a Giveaway action and Brady Tkachuk shot forward on the escape to tie the game in the last minute.

But the avalanche would dominate the rest of the way.

In the second, Matt Nieto completed a nice piece of his line-ups to give Colorado a 2-1 lead. The avalanche contributed to the lead on the power game after Cale Makar buried a one-timer from the blueline. J.T. Compher added a count in the third period to make it 4-1.

Takeaways

Makar reaches 40 points. Trailing Vancouver defender Quinn Hughes, Makar needed two points to reach 40 this season. His power-play goal and assistance with Compher’s goal earned him 40 points, just before Hughes added his own count to reach 40. Makar is the first rookie to complete the performance this season, and did so in 10 fewer games than Hughes.

Grubauer with another silent victory. Avs goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer, who started each of the three games on this road trip, has collected two consecutive wins. After giving up five goals against Philadelphia on Saturday, Grubauer has shot 48 times 5 times 50 times in the past two games.

The Colorado road trip ends in a back-to-back. And the matchups will become more challenging in the process. The avalanche returns in action against the red-hot Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday before traveling to Minnesota on Sunday to complete their five-game road trip. The Blue Jackets are seventh in the NHL, a place for Colorado, after a slow start to their season.